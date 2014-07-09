Ukrainian-born John K., investigated for Nazi crimes, dies aged 93

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Ukrainian-born man investigated for murder as a part of a Nazi police force has died in the United States aged 93, Munich prosecutors said on Wednesday, ending their inquiry into the man’s alleged crimes in 1942.

Munich prosecutors, following the German practice in such cases, identified the man only as 93-year old John K.. U.S. media have identified him as John Kalymon of Troy, Michigan.

The prosecutors had been investigating him since early 2010 on suspicion of murder and complicity in murder in at least 40,000 cases and issued an arrest warrant in February, they said in a statement.

The man, who took U.S. citizenship after World War Two, was suspected of having been part of the Ukrainian Auxiliary Police that was involved in a 1942 round-up and deportation of Jews from Lviv to a death camp.

U.S. authorities had planned to deport him to Germany in April for a trial but told the prosecutors in March that he could not travel because he was severely ill. They then informed Munich on Tuesday that he had died.

Munich prosecutors said the man had denied any involvement in war crimes during his hearings with U.S. authorities.