Obama: Europe, NATO can do more to fight Islamic State
April 25, 2016 / 10:33 AM / a year ago

Obama: Europe, NATO can do more to fight Islamic State

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech during his visit to Hanover, Germany April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Europe needed to take on its share of the global burden to ensure international security, saying the NATO military alliance and European nations at large could do more to help fight Islamic State militants.

Obama, speaking in Germany, said Europe had sometimes been complacent about its own defense and repeated his call that NATO members pay their fair share to fund the alliance.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
