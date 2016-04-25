Obama: Europe, NATO can do more to fight Islamic State

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Europe needed to take on its share of the global burden to ensure international security, saying the NATO military alliance and European nations at large could do more to help fight Islamic State militants.
Obama, speaking in Germany, said Europe had sometimes been complacent about its own defense and repeated his call that NATO members pay their fair share to fund the alliance.
