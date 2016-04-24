Obama says Merkel is on 'right side of history' on refugee crisis

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s handling of Europe’s migrant crisis in which millions of refugees and migrants have fled war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
“She is on the right side of history on this,” Obama said at a news conference with his German counterpart. “In this globalized world, it is very difficult for us to simply build walls.”
