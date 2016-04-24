FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Merkel is on 'right side of history' on refugee crisis
April 24, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Obama says Merkel is on 'right side of history' on refugee crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Barack Obama speak to media during a news conference after their talks at Schloss Herrenhausen in Hanover, Germany April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s handling of Europe’s migrant crisis in which millions of refugees and migrants have fled war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

“She is on the right side of history on this,” Obama said at a news conference with his German counterpart. “In this globalized world, it is very difficult for us to simply build walls.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alison Williams

