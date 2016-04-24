FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says Syria 'safe zone' a practical problem
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 24, 2016 / 3:47 PM / a year ago

Obama says Syria 'safe zone' a practical problem

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a news conference at Schloss Herrenhausen in Hanover, Germany April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday it would be very difficult to see how a so-called safe zone would work in Syria without a large military commitment.

“The issue surrounding a safe zone in Syrian territory is not a matter of an ideological objection on my part,” Obama said at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “It’s not a matter of me not wishing I could help and protect a whole bunch of people. It’s a very practical issue about how do you do it?”

Obama presented a number of questions about such a zone, including what country will “put a bunch of ground troops inside of Syria”, a country that has suffered five years of civil war.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.