Obama: 'Deeply concerned' about surge of violence in Syria

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he is “deeply concerned” about a recent increase in violence in Syria and that he continues to believe in the need for a political solution inside the country.

“We remain deeply concerned about the upsurge in fighting in Syria over the last several days, and we continue to agree that the only real durable solution is a political solution that moves Syria towards an inclusive government that represents all Syrians,” Obama said at a news conference alongside German chancellor Angela Merkel.