Obama: 'Deeply concerned' about surge of violence in Syria
April 24, 2016 / 3:29 PM / a year ago

Obama: 'Deeply concerned' about surge of violence in Syria

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to media during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) after their talks at Schloss Herrenhausen in Hanover, Germany April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he is “deeply concerned” about a recent increase in violence in Syria and that he continues to believe in the need for a political solution inside the country.

“We remain deeply concerned about the upsurge in fighting in Syria over the last several days, and we continue to agree that the only real durable solution is a political solution that moves Syria towards an inclusive government that represents all Syrians,” Obama said at a news conference alongside German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Alison Williams

