3 months ago
White House says Trump, Merkel 'get along very well'
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
#World News
May 30, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 3 months ago

White House says Trump, Merkel 'get along very well'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump views Germany as an important U.S. ally and gets along very well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the White House said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news briefing after Trump intensified a dispute with Germany by calling Berlin's trade and spending policies "very bad," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said:

"They get along very well. He has a lot of respect for her. ... And he views not just Germany but the rest of Europe as an important American ally."

Reporting by Jeff Mason

