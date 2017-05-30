White House says Trump, Merkel 'get along very well'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump views Germany as an important U.S. ally and gets along very well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the White House said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news briefing after Trump intensified a dispute with Germany by calling Berlin's trade and spending policies "very bad," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said:

"They get along very well. He has a lot of respect for her. ... And he views not just Germany but the rest of Europe as an important American ally."