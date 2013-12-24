FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado man fatally shoots stepdaughter mistaken for burglar
December 24, 2013 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

Colorado man fatally shoots stepdaughter mistaken for burglar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - A 14-year-old Colorado girl mistaken for a burglar was shot and killed by her stepfather early on Monday morning at the home they shared, police said.

Police in Colorado Springs were called to respond to a report of a burglary on the city’s north side and arrived at the scene to find the girl gravely injured from a gunshot wound, according to a police statement.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, said police spokesman Larry Herbert.

No other details about the shooting, nor the identities of the victim or her stepfather, were released.

Herbert said no arrests had been made and the case was referred to the district attorney’s office to determine whether criminal charges were warranted.

Colorado’s so-called “Make My Day” law allows members of the public who face a home invasion to use deadly force if the intruder is believed to be committing a crime, immunizing the home owner from criminal prosecution or civil liability.

By Keith Coffman; editing by Steve Gorman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
