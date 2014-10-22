FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Search near abandoned car fails to turn up missing ex-Harlem Globetrotter
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 22, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Search near abandoned car fails to turn up missing ex-Harlem Globetrotter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Northern California have called off a search through remote terrain for former Harlem Globetrotters player Rico Omarr Harris, whose car was found in the area nearly two weeks ago, authorities said on Wednesday.

“There’s been no sign of him,” said Lieutenant Lance Faille of the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, adding authorities were still seeking Harris but no longer combing the area near his abandoned car. He added that foul play was not suspected in the disappearance.

Harris, 37, was last heard from on Oct. 10 when he left the home he shares with his mother near Los Angeles en route to Seattle, 1,100 miles away, to visit his girlfriend, law enforcement officials said.

His car was discovered on Oct. 13 at a park in Yolo County, northwest of Sacramento. Deputies on foot and in all-terrain vehicles, backed by helicopters and the sheriff’s airplane, spent days scouring the area, but the search was called off on Tuesday, Faille said.

According to the Harlem Globetrotters’ all-time roster, Harris played forward in 2000 for the exhibition team known for its basketball tricks and comedy routines.

A spokesman for the Globetrotters said the organization was hoping for “Rico’s safe return.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” spokesman Brett Meister said.

Harris’ girlfriend in Seattle, Jennifer Song, said he was planning on moving north to be with her and appealed for any information about his disappearance.

“He’s a very loving, enduring, charismatic gentle giant, that’s what people called him,” she told local KTLA-TV.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.