Federal monitor for GM appointed in ignition switch settlement
October 29, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Federal monitor for GM appointed in ignition switch settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. Photo taken October 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former top prosecutor in Manhattan has been appointed as the federal monitor for General Motors Co following its agreement last month to pay $900 million to end a U.S. criminal probe over a lethal defect in its vehicle ignition switches.

Bart Schwartz, the former chief of the criminal division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, will review policies and practices at GM including the adequacy of the automaker’s procedures for addressing defects.

The appointment was disclosed on Thursday on the website of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office investigated GM.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
