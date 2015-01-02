Golf cart driver gets DUI after slow chase on California highway

PASADENA, Calif. (Reuters) - A young man who led police on a slow-speed highway chase in a golf cart from the Rose Bowl game in Southern California was arrested for driving under the influence, officials said on Friday.

The nine-seat golf cart, with its lights off and adorned with stickers from the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl competitor Florida State, was spotted on Thursday night on the shoulder of Interstate 210 near the stadium in Pasadena, said California Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike Munoz.

Highway Patrol officers pursued the cart for about a mile before it stopped and the driver was arrested without incident, Munoz said.

The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was booked for suspicion of driving under the influence, Munoz said. Although police estimated the man was about 19 years old, under the legal drinking age of 21, no other charges were immediately filed.

The arrest came about five hours after the game in which the University of Oregon defeated Florida State, 59-20.

It was not known how or when the driver got the golf cart, or how he got onto the freeway.

“Right now we’re just trying to find the vehicle’s owner,” Munoz said.