Court dismisses citation against California woman who drove with Google Glass
January 16, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

Court dismisses citation against California woman who drove with Google Glass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A San Diego court commissioner dismissed a traffic ticket on Thursday against a California woman who drove with Google Glass, a tiny computer mounted on an eyeglass frame.

Court Commissioner John Blair said he was dismissing the citation against Cecilia Abadie on the grounds there was no proof her Google Glass was operating when she was pulled over in October by a California Highway Patrol officer.

Reporting by Marty Graham, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

