State-run investment pools buy company debt, trounce Treasuries

BOSTON (Reuters) - Some of the U.S. state and county-run investment pools that oversee more than $200 billion in local government cash are loading up on riskier corporate debt to produce yields that outpace the industry average by many times over, according to a Reuters analysis of their financial disclosures.

The debt investments made by some of these local government investment pools, or LGIPs, underscore the lengths some treasurers are going to juice up returns that have been stifled by years of near-zero interest rates.

“I don’t want to call it the Wild Wild West, but it sure seems that way sometimes,” said Mike Krasner, the managing editor of iMoneyNet, a money fund research firm in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Filings reviewed by Reuters show a growing reliance on corporate debt by LGIPs in California, Massachusetts, Oregon and Utah. Though highly rated, corporate debt carries more credit risk, and pays higher yields, than bonds issued by the U.S. government and its various agencies. The current yield on a 2-year U.S. Treasury note is currently 0.73 percent, compared with 1.09 percent on an A-rated corporate issue.

LGIPs invest the idle cash of school districts, small towns and cities in U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, bank certificates of deposit and corporate debt. The pools provide economies of scale that can produce significant savings in money management fees, said Pete Crane, whose Crane Data LLC is a leading money fund research firm.

Many LGIPs play it safe like tightly regulated money-market funds. But not all of them do.

“They can be more aggressive in some cases because their participants are captive, allowing them to have more control over redemptions,” Crane said.

The Utah Public Treasurers’ Investment Fund, for example, has about 90 percent of its $11 billion in assets in short-term corporate debt, compared to 72 percent in 2009. The fund, which charges 1 basis point to manage the investment portfolio in house, generates a current yield of 0.56 percent, or about 50 times better than the average yield of taxable money funds run by top Wall Street investment firms, according to iMoneyNet.

The Utah fund’s return is also about eight times better than the 57 local government investment pools rated by Standard & Poor‘s. At the end of March, its three largest holdings were corporate bonds issued by American Express (3.84 percent of assets), General Electric Co (3.54 percent) and Morgan Stanley (2.98 percent).

The $13 billion Oregon Short Term Fund held 49 percent of assets in corporate debt at the end of May, up from about 27 percent in 2009. The $4.3 billion San Mateo County Investment Pool held 24 percent in corporate bonds and floating rate securities at the end of June, up from 14 percent during the same period in 2009.

The Massachusetts Municipal Depository Trust, an $8.2 billion cash pool modeled after an SEC-regulated money fund, has bumped up its corporate bond holdings to 2.4 percent of assets from 0.9 percent in 2009, financial disclosures show.

The examples show how sharply cash pools run by state and county governments have diverged since the Federal Reserve embarked on its near-zero interest rate policy in 2008.

David Damschen, Utah’s chief deputy state treasurer, said government-run cash pools that closely follow SEC money-fund rules have been hamstrung for several years.

“I do understand, in most states, the spectrum of eligible investment is fairly narrow,” he said. “The Utah Money Management Act gives treasurers a lot of latitude.”

Damschen said he especially likes corporate issues with floating interest rates. They will act as a natural hedge against Fed rate hikes because they will reset when interest rates rise, he said.

TEXAS WOES

By contrast, the Texas Local Government Investment Pool (TexPool) models itself after SEC-regulated money funds and generated only $5.1 million in investment income from a pool of about $13 billion in assets in fiscal 2014. That’s only a few basis points of yield.

In fiscal 2007, before the height of the financial crisis, TexPool produced investment income of almost $853 million for its investor participants when yields were above 5 percent, financial statements show.

TexPool’s paltry yields have contributed to a 71 percent decline in the City of Lakeway’s general fund interest income since 2008, said Julie Oakley, finance director for the Texas town, population 13,000. Investment earnings accounted for 0.28 percent of revenue in fiscal 2014, down from 1.5 percent in fiscal 2008.

RARE PROBLEMS

To be sure, these government-run investment portfolios still are among the safest in the securities industry. Problems are rare, but they do occur.

In late 2007, Florida towns and school districts yanked about $8 billion from a state-run investment pool after learning the fund held several hundred million dollars in defaulted debt. It took several years to unwind the so-called bad assets that were in that fund, though investors ultimately received 100 percent of their principal.

Virginia Treasurer Manju Ganeriwala, who oversees the state’s $3 billion local government investment pool, said she’s not interested in taking additional risk. The Virginia LGIP can invest up to 25 percent of its assets in corporate debt, but has largely avoided those securities.

There’s also potential headline risk when a corporate bond gets downgraded or defaults.

In May, for example, the $13 billion Oregon Short-Term Fund revealed in a footnote that one of its investments, a $40 million bet on Vodafone Group Plc debt maturing in 2016, was downgraded to BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s. The fund, whose current yield tops 0.50 percent, has the discretion to hold onto the bond, even though it falls below its minimum standard of investing in only A-rated debt.

“We don’t manage the fund like a (money-market fund),” said Perrin Lim, director of capital markets at the Oregon state treasurer’s office. “We strive to provide as much income for state agencies as prudently possible.”

He said the fund is mostly captive because most of its assets belong to state agencies. And there are limits on what big investors, such as the city of Portland, can put into the fund. In the Florida case, there were no such limits.

“If the Fed raises rates, 60 percent of the fund isn’t going anywhere,” Lim said. “We know that money just can’t go out tomorrow.”