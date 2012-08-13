FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evangelist Billy Graham stable as doctors treat bronchitis
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 13, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Evangelist Billy Graham stable as doctors treat bronchitis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billy Graham gestures while attending a book signing for former U.S. President George W. Bush's new book "Decision Points" at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - Christian evangelist Billy Graham was responding to treatment for bronchitis and remained stable on Monday at a hospital near his home in North Carolina, his representatives said.

Graham, among the most influential U.S. religious leaders of the 20th century, was up eating breakfast after watching the closing ceremony of the London Olympics from his hospital bed Sunday night, said his spokesman A. Larry Ross.

Graham, 93, was admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville early Sunday after coming down with a slight temperature.

“Mr. Graham continues to do well, and the infection is responding well to treatment,” Mission Hospital pulmonologist David Pucci said in a statement.

Doctors have not set a discharge date. Graham spent six days at Mission Hospital in late 2011 during a bout with pneumonia.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.