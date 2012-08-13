Evangelist Billy Graham stable as doctors treat bronchitis

Billy Graham gestures while attending a book signing for former U.S. President George W. Bush's new book "Decision Points" at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - Christian evangelist Billy Graham was responding to treatment for bronchitis and remained stable on Monday at a hospital near his home in North Carolina, his representatives said.

Graham, among the most influential U.S. religious leaders of the 20th century, was up eating breakfast after watching the closing ceremony of the London Olympics from his hospital bed Sunday night, said his spokesman A. Larry Ross.

Graham, 93, was admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville early Sunday after coming down with a slight temperature.

“Mr. Graham continues to do well, and the infection is responding well to treatment,” Mission Hospital pulmonologist David Pucci said in a statement.

Doctors have not set a discharge date. Graham spent six days at Mission Hospital in late 2011 during a bout with pneumonia.