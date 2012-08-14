FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. evangelist Billy Graham released from hospital
#U.S.
August 14, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

U.S. evangelist Billy Graham released from hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Billy Graham gestures while attending a book signing for former U.S. President George W. Bush's new book "Decision Points" at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Christian evangelist Billy Graham was released from a North Carolina hospital and returned home on Tuesday after two days of treatment for bronchitis, his representatives said.

Graham, 93, is among the most influential U.S. religious leaders of the 20th century. He was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, on Sunday after coming down with a slight temperature, his representatives and the hospital said.

“Mr. Graham had a quick recovery and responded very well to his treatment,” Dr Daniel Fertel said in a statement. “Catching these types of pulmonary infections early is crucial for a fast recovery, as was the case for Mr. Graham.”

Graham felt well enough to watch the London Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday night, his representatives said.

Graham said in a statement that he was “grateful for the exceptional care” he received.

“I am also grateful for the prayers and letters I received from people across the country and around the world during my short stay,” Graham said. “Such an outpouring of love and support is always a blessing but was especially appreciated during my hospitalization.”

Graham will resume his involvement in ministry and writing projects, his representatives said.

Graham also spent six days at Mission Hospital in late 2011 during a bout with pneumonia.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
