(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it halted navigation on the flood-swollen lower Ohio River near Golconda, Illinois, on Thursday after a tow boat sank near river mile marker 897.5 and drifted downriver.

The key grain shipping waterway was closed from mile marker 896.5 to 900 as a precaution until the sunken vessel, which is believed to be carrying 3,000 gallons of fuel oil, is located.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the sinking is unclear.