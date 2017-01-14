Low U.S. winter wheat acres pave way for soybeans, corn: Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.)

U.S. farmers have likely planted the smallest winter wheat crop since 1909 and current prices suggest that growers will plant a lot of soybeans on those lost wheat acres come spring.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday set 2017 winter wheat acreage at 32.4 million acres, down 10 percent from the previous year. This means farmers in the United States, one of the world's biggest wheat exporters, have nearly 4 million extra acres for other crops this year.

This scenario is similar to last year, when winter wheat acreage tumbled 9 percent from 2015 levels. Corn was the big winner at wheat's expense in 2016, but current economics suggest that it could be soybeans in 2017.

The futures price ratio of new-crop soybeans to corn is a key indicator of whether U.S. farmers will favor corn or soybeans. Values around or above 2.5 generally indicate that planting soybeans will turn a better profit for the farmer.

The ratio closed at 2.6 on Thursday, which is the healthiest for January in 20 years and certainly tips the scale in favor of more soybean acres in 2017, possibly at the expense of corn.

Current estimates reflect exactly that. In its long-term projections late last year, USDA pegged 2017 soybean acreage at 85.5 million acres, up from 83.4 million in 2016. The agency expects corn acres to drop to 90 million from 94 million last year.

But many in the industry believe that soybean acreage could push well above the 85.5 million acre mark, and on top of the profit incentive, winter wheat farmers have certainly cleared enough space for that to happen.

COULD CORN GRAB A PIECE?

One year ago at this time, the new-crop soybeans to corn price ratio was 2.3 – by no means low compared to history but lower than the previous two years, relatively favoring corn slightly more than soybeans. (reut.rs/2iNacKA)

But once the March planting intentions hit at the end of the month displaying significantly more corn acres than analysts anticipated, the ratio immediately shot to 2.5. It tracked at that level or higher throughout the key planting month of April, and eventually for the rest of 2016.

The timing of this price shift gave many farmers the chance to potentially switch corn or other crop acres to soybeans, a move upon which many market participants began to bank.

However, corn acres did not fall from the 93.6 million given in the March intentions, and final soybean acres rose 1.2 million acres from March – very modest compared to what the market thought would happen.

With the price ratio starting out so high this time around, the market is much more likely to get those extra bean acres in 2017 that it was preparing for in 2016. But corn could also grab a piece of the pie.

The weather may have played a large role in swinging the pendulum towards corn in 2016. Despite a cold, rainy, delayed start, the weather gods opened up a wide window of perfect planting weather by mid-April, and corn farmers clearly took advantage – even in the soybean-friendly economic environment.

The weather will once again take center stage come this spring as it is one of the leading drivers of corn versus soybean acreage aside from the futures price ratio. Regional economic and climatic differences will also come into play in the farmer's decision to plant corn or soybeans - or another crop.

What last year’s price action and weather may suggest is that while soybean acres are still expected to be the big winner in 2017, corn acres might not drop as much as expected - if nothing else, based on the old adage “the American farmer loves to plant corn.”

2016 ALLOCATIONS

When winter wheat acres fell to a 103-year low in 2016, corn was the clear victor of the summer crops. The yellow grain added 6 million additional acres over 2015, well offsetting the 3.5 million acre loss from winter wheat.

Similar to 2016, the expected acreage declines for 2017 come primarily out of the states that grow hard red winter (HRW) wheat - the most heavily produced variety in the United States.

Last year, some 54 percent of the corn acreage increase came from the HRW states spanning from Texas to North Dakota, including Colorado. This was despite the fact that these seven states combined for only 28 percent of national corn production last year, with 11 percent of that share being Nebraska.

On the net, these seven states were responsible for two-thirds of the increase to national soybean acres in 2016, but U.S. farmers overall only planted 783,000 more acres than the year prior, paling in comparison to the corn gains.

A couple of other spring crops benefited from the drop in HRW acres in 2016. Cotton added 1.5 million acres in 2016, with 850,000 coming out of Texas.

North Dakota made up most of the country’s durum wheat area gains, with 370,000 extra acres on the year following the state’s winter wheat acreage plunge of more than 75 percent.

But not all of wheat’s competitor crops outscored 2015 on acres. Sorghum, sunflower, other spring wheat, canola, barley, and oats all record a drop in national planted acres between 2015 and 2016.