CHICAGO At its annual Outlook Forum, the U.S. Department of Agriculture historically makes small adjustments to its planted corn and soybean acreage projections for the upcoming season compared with more drastic changes at other points during the crop cycle.

But market expectations of likely planting scenarios this year could mean that even the smallest changes during the meeting on Thursday and Friday could have magnified impacts.

USDA has already made its first pass at 2017/18 U.S. planted acreage back in November when it released the tables from its 10-year agricultural projections that were published in full last week.

When the long-term outlook is updated each February at the agency's Outlook Forum, corn and soybean plantings are generally revised by less than 2 percent. The standout exception to this was 2008 and 2009, most likely stemming from the extreme volatility in commodities futures markets at the time. (reut.rs/2mdEg3X)

In November, USDA placed 2017 corn plantings at 90 million acres, down 4.3 percent on the year. Soybean plantings were pegged at 85.5 million acres, up 2.3 percent from last year, and wheat area expectations fell 3.3 percent on the year to 48.5 million acres.

Late last month, the Congressional Budget Office published an updated 10-year budget plan for the U.S. farm economy, including 2017 acreage assumptions. These figures were higher than USDA’s on corn and soybeans – 91.5 million and 86.5 million acres, respectively – and lower on wheat at 47.8 million acres.

Many market participants are certainly thinking along the same lines as the CBO. According to a Feb. 22 Reuters poll, analysts see corn plantings slightly over 91 million acres, soybeans at 87.6 million acres, and wheat at 46.85 million acres.

While the analysts’ numbers may not necessarily reflect what they believe USDA will publish at its Forum, even more conservative moves by the agency this week could come as a surprise to traders pending what they have already priced into the futures market.

SOYBEANS

In general, USDA tends to increase its initial soybean area forecast at the Forum. One of the largest boosts to this number came in 2014, when the relative price of new crop soybean futures was much greater than that of corn, favoring plantings of the oilseed – similar to 2017.

If this same 2-percent bias is observed this year, the new soybean acreage would be 87.1 million acres, a bit lower than what the market expects in the long run.

But “whisper” numbers in the market have soybean plantings rising to or higher than 90 million acres, which would represent an unprecedented 5 percent jump in plantings between the long-term and Forum forecasts. Soybean area could reach 90 million acres in reality, but we are unlikely to see that reflected this week given USDA’s more timid forecasting nature early on.

So there is a chance that with all the talk of higher soybean plantings, the market has set itself up such that whatever acreage USDA puts out at the Forum might seem bullish for soybean futures, despite the very likely increase in area over the long-term projection.

CORN

The greatest upward revision to corn in the past several years was 1.1 percent in 2015, which if observed this year would place corn plantings right in line with analyst expectations at 91 million acres.

The tendency is for corn acres to rise or stay steady from the 10-year forecast to the Forum, but reductions were made in 2014 and 2016.

Interestingly, the trade is not looking for plantings to fall below 89.88 million acres, a fraction of a percent lower than USDA’s current target, meaning any downward move in corn area at the Forum could be particularly price supportive to corn futures.

WHEAT

For wheat, the adjustment tendency from the long-term outlook to February is overwhelmingly downward and by a larger magnitude than corn or soybeans. Area has been revised lower at the Forum for four years straight now, by an average greater than 2 percent.

If USDA follows the same habits as the last few years, projected wheat plantings should drop in the 47 million-acre range, close to market expectations. But if the agency takes on a less aggressive approach, wheat futures may face some pressure to end the week.

