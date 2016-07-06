Did soybean traders skip USDA's stocks report? -Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The grains market is usually in for an active trading session on major report days, but Thursday’s action was nothing short of surprising.

Traders’ eyes were peeled at midday for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June acreage report to see how many corn and soybean acres had been planted in the United States. Soybean acres were the most heavily anticipated item and were pegged to rise 1.6 million acres from March intentions, with some analysts' projections more than 2 million acres higher.

USDA’s soybean figure landed only 150,000 acres short of the 83.8 million-acre trade expectation, which is practically dead-on when considering analysts’ pre-report prediction range of 3.6 million acres. If realized, the world’s largest soybean producer will have planted a record number of soybean acres in 2016.

But perhaps not much attention was paid to another key USDA report also released Thursday - quarterly grain stocks. If the acreage number could not give traders a convincing reason to be bearish, the stocks report surely did.

USDA’s stocks report showed a domestic soybean supply on June 1 of 870 million bushels. This number not only exceeded the top end of the trade range but was the third-highest June 1 soybean inventory in history after 2007 and 2006.

Either the big stocks did not faze soybean traders, or they simply forgot to consider them. July soybeans edged upward over 30 cents by day’s end. New-crop November soybeans added more than 40 cents on the day, the second-largest daily contract gain behind May 10, the day that the first USDA supply and demand estimates for 2016/17 were released (reut.rs/2997j5r).

In addition to the stocks, Monday’s crop progress report may have also slipped trader’s minds. Even though soybean conditions slipped 1 percent at the beginning of the week, the current crop is tied with 2014 for the best condition ratings since at least 1986.

And it is difficult to believe that next week’s expected mini heat wave – if one can call it that – had any bearing on Thursday’s price moves. The last model run the market saw before the report release indicated that temperatures in the Midwest are likely drop back below normal levels into the second weekend in July, and recent runs have agreed (reut.rs/299a5rn).

As the calendar turns to July, the market turns its attention to yield, which basically means weather. It is unlikely that the relatively benign short-term forecast will change drastically overnight. Unless any other unexpected bullish news hits the wires on Friday, or the market decides it feels differently about the stocks report, we may have to wait until Tuesday to confirm the upside to soybean futures.

The U.S. Independence Day holiday on Monday gives the trade a three-day weekend to simmer. This means that the market will have one more day of weather than usual under its belt at the open next week, so it may be a good idea to step away from the barbecue for a few minutes on Monday evening to check the updated forecast.

Since everything about the actual reports felt net bearish for soybeans, another uneventful weather outlook just prior to Tuesday’s session could be enough to send the market backpedaling from Thursday's surge.