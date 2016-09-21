Wetter isn't better for U.S. corn, soy harvest: Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean farmers welcome plentiful summer rains, but when harvest rolls around in the autumn, excessive rain becomes the enemy, as it can put both the current and future crops at risk.

The United States is in the early harvesting stages of corn and soybeans, the country's two largest crops and key agricultural exports. Record-large volumes are slated to be harvested over the next two months as moisture has been plentiful this season in most of the major growing regions.

But in July and August, the faucet really turned on in the heart of the Midwest, producing the wettest such period in more than 30 years for key producer Illinois. These two months were also among the wettest on record for other top-producing states such as Iowa, Minnesota, and Indiana.

Over the past month, abundant rains have continued in areas west of the Mississippi River. Parts of northern Iowa and eastern Nebraska have seen twice as much rain as they would normally expect during this time. (reut.rs/2cCL0VV)

It is not as if the soils are parched, either. Overall soil moisture in the Midwest was very high coming out of the winter, though it normalized toward the beginning of summer. But the rains sent soil moisture back up to five-year highs last month. (reut.rs/2cZ3RwT)

Wet, swampy soils make it difficult and in some cases impossible to get combines into fields for harvest. Overly wet conditions are not friendly to plant health, yield, and quality when the crop is at maturity.

And the risk to U.S. crops does not necessarily stop with the 2016 harvest.

RAIN RISKS

Soybeans are at more risk than corn in wet conditions because the fragile pods are prone to shattering, particularly under multiple wetting and drying cycles. The lowest pods are only inches off the ground, at great risk of being submerged.

Since saturated soils can delay harvest, soybeans become even more vulnerable to losses since they have a very short window for harvesting. The longer harvest-ready soybeans sit in the field, the more anxious the farmer gets.

When it comes to wet soybean harvests, Argentina’s recent harvest is still fresh in the minds of many.

No. 3 soybean producer Argentina was inundated with rain in April, when the harvest is usually in full swing. Most key production areas received at least 150 to 200 percent of normal rainfall during that month, while some areas tallied up to 300 percent of normal.

The volume of soybeans the South American country lost to the rains depends on which agency forecast is considered, but the largest estimate of losses is around 4 million tonnes. This equates to approximately 3.5 percent of what the United States expects to harvest this fall.

Argentina's was an extreme scenario. Still, the fragile and time-sensitive nature of soybeans means losses can easily stack up during the U.S. harvest if heavy rains come at the worst time.

Mature corn has slightly better luck in saturated conditions as the grain is much higher off the ground, but the plants become susceptible to stalk rot, weakened to the point of bending or even breaking.

Disease is a danger if water gets into the ear, whether by excessive rainfall or because the plant is lying in a pool of water. This is increasingly true in humid conditions, a theme of this year’s growing season.

AND THE FORECAST SAYS...

Moderate rain is expected to continue over the next 7 days across the Upper Midwest, but the October outlook is perhaps the most critical since it is the primary month for the U.S. corn and soybean harvest. (reut.rs/2cCLFa7)

Last week, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its initial precipitation outlook for October 2016. The wet prognosis for portions of the western Midwest and Plains may be unnerving to farmers. (reut.rs/2cZ4AhV)

However, this is only CPC’s initial target for October rainfall tendencies, subject to change. On the last day of each month, CPC updates the forecast, so it will be important to check the new forecast on Sept. 30.

Harvest headaches and yield and/or quality loss are not the only possible consequences of a wet October. If next month becomes a deluge, the 2017 corn and soybean crops could face an uphill battle.

When fields are saturated at the time of harvest, the heavy machinery moving through the fields can cause soil compaction. Tilling of the field can break up the compaction, but tilling can only take place if the field has dried out.

If the field does not sufficiently dry out before winter sets in, the compacted soil will sit until new crops are sowed the following spring. Compacted soil limits the penetrable depth of the newly-planted corn and soybean roots, leading to weaker stands.

This happened in 2009, adding to troubles of the 2010 growing season. October 2009 was one of the wettest such months for many of the primary corn and soybean production states. The soil never got a chance to dry out before winter and compaction was a prominent issue in spring and summer of 2010.

Interestingly, the CPC did not initially predict the autumn soaking in September 2009. Only in the end-of-month update was the entire western U.S. corn belt under the threat of a wet October. Some areas went on to experience more than 300 percent of normal monthly rainfall. (reut.rs/2cZ3zX7)

Despite all this, soybean area, yield, and production were all record-large in 2009, but the extremely slow and wet harvest sparked some reports of reduced quality in some areas. That scenario is possible this year if rains come strong over the next several weeks.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic- Rainfall surplus in the Midwest U.S. over last 30 days (18-Sep) reut.rs/2cCL0VV

Graphic- Midwest U.S. soil moisture reut.rs/2cZ3RwT

Graphic- 7-day forecast rainfall totals, 19-Sep through 26-Sep reut.rs/2cCLFa7

Graphic- CPC precipitation forecasts, Oct-Nov-Dec 2016 reut.rs/2cZ4AhV

Graphic- CPC precipitation forecasts, Oct-Nov-Dec 2009 reut.rs/2cZ3zX7

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Karen Braun is a Reuters market analyst. Views expressed are her own)