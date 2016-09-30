Analyzing corn, soy biases of September 1 grain stocks: Braun

Soybeans are seen in a field waiting to be harvested in Minooka, Illinois, September 24, 2014.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - After Friday, the agriculture market will no longer have to debate and analyze old-crop corn and soybean supply, but the confirmation does not always come in exactly as expected.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its quarterly grain stocks report on Friday at noon EDT, and this data will settle the 2015-16 ending stocks, or carryout, of U.S. corn and soybeans.

September's quarterly stocks are based on an extensive survey of producers and storage facilities conducted by USDA’s statistics agency during the first two weeks of September. Participants are asked to provide the total amount of grain stored at each location as of Sept. 1, and these numbers are effectively what become the final carryout for the most recent marketing year.

The latest estimate of 2015-16 carryout from the USDA came on Sept. 12 in its monthly supply and demand report. Since the marketing year wrapped on Aug. 31, the agency had nearly all the necessary pieces to accurately estimate final ending stocks earlier this month.

But history shows that notable carryout adjustments between the early September estimates and the final figures at the end of the month are very common.

BY THE NUMBERS

Industry analysts polled by Reuters expect increases to the current 2015-16 carryout for both corn and soybeans on Friday. The average estimates are 1.754 billion and 0.201 billion bushels, respectively, while the Sept. 12 report contained 1.716-billion and 0.195 billion bushel figures.

On average, analysts tend to be conservative on these guesses as historically they have not projected Sept. 1 corn and soybean stocks to deviate from the early September numbers by more than 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively (reut.rs/2dvrbyH).

But the real deviations can be much more drastic. Over the past 15 years, the absolute change in carryout from the September supply and demand report to Sept. 1 grain stocks is 15 percent for soybeans and 8 percent for corn (reut.rs/2dyD9eV).

The actual tendency over this same time frame is for soybean stocks to increase nearly 7 percent and for corn to increase 5 percent over the early September number.

The trade’s bias in the last 15 years is to underestimate Sept. 1 corn and soybean stocks by 3 to 4 percent, but the analysts usually miss the soybean number by a larger amount than they miss the corn number.

On average, the trade tends to miss Sept. 1 soybean stocks by 13 percent, while it misses corn stocks by just fewer than 7 percent.

Given the huge production volumes without a matching uptick in use, an increase in corn carryout as the trade suggests seems fairly sound. The monthly trend in 2015-16 carryout since projections began in May 2015 would also not hint that a drop is coming (reut.rs/2dyDL4r).

But this is not the case for soybeans, as old-crop carryout estimates have decreased for six straight months now. Also, the production trend may indicate that the trade could have gotten this one wrong with its assumption of an increase in soybean stocks.

Sept. 1 soybean stocks have fallen from the early September carryout figure only six times in the past 20 years. The declines have typically come off of relatively big production years, such as 2014-15 and 1998-99. The larger increases tend to be in lower production years, such as 2012-13 and 2007-08 (reut.rs/2dydPG5).

Since U.S. farmers harvested a record soybean crop in 2015, this trend would favor analysts that sit below USDA’s September carryout projection of 195 million bushels. But with the trade estimate ranging from 180 million to 256 million bushels, this is a very small chunk of analysts.

Perhaps working against this theory is the fact that August soybean crush disappointed analysts to the tune of 4.4 million bushels, but anomalously high export inspections for the same month could potentially close that gap.

(Karen Braun is a Reuters market analyst.)