Fourth quarter gives shot in arm to U.S. 2015-16 corn, soy exports: Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - (Karen Braun is a Reuters market analyst. Views expressed are her own)

The recently concluded 2015-16 U.S. export campaign could have been somewhat disappointing for soybeans and relatively disastrous for corn. But activity in the fourth quarter propped up the at-times shaky marketing year.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday released official trade figures for August, the final month in the 2015-16 marketing year for corn and soybeans.

The data revealed that although exports for both crops outperformed initial expectations set last year, they fell short of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s September target for full-year exports - soybeans by 4 million bushels and corn by 20 million bushels.

This past marketing year, the largest-ever volume of soybeans departed the United States, some 1.936 billion bushels or 52.7 million tonnes. Corn outperformed last year but ended up with the 19th-largest volume of the past 50 years at 1.895 billion bushels or 48.1 million tonnes.

Both corn and soybeans owe such large totals to considerable success in the fourth quarter, which were both the best fourth quarters on record for either crop. Earlier in the season, disappointing export numbers – especially for corn – had many in the industry concerned that exports could fall well below expectations (reut.rs/2dSJCBz).

Q4 EXTRAVAGANZA

Although China is the primary buyer of U.S. soybeans, its purchasing activity at the tail end of the U.S. marketing year is typically low because supply is abundant in Brazil while farmers are still awaiting the harvest stateside.

But this year, both a disappointing Brazilian harvest and discounted U.S. prices steered some Chinese business away from the South American country and into the United States. Between June and August, China imported 4 percent fewer Brazilian soybeans than last year, but imports from the United States increased seven-fold during this period (reut.rs/2dLdf3I).

This August, the final month of the 2015-16 marketing year, China was the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybeans, a stark contrast to a year earlier when it came in twentieth on the list of buyers. The Chinese activity catapulted U.S. soybean exports to 152 million bushels this past August, which is precisely double the volume of the previous record for the month set in 2012 (reut.rs/2dSJcv9).

If China had maintained the same fourth-quarter import pace of the previous three years, annual soybean shipments would have tallied 49.7 million tonnes, behind the 50.1 million tonnes of 2015.

Corn was also rescued by sharp activity in the fourth quarter stimulated by relatively low prices. The alarmingly sluggish start to the marketing year turned around late in the game with Japan making its biggest Q4 haul from the United States since 2007 and Mexico its largest ever. Together, the two countries accounted for 43 percent of U.S. soybean shipments in August, and South Korea rounded out third place with 10 percent (reut.rs/2dSJemL).

LOOKING AHEAD

Currently, soybean sales in the new marketing year stand at the third highest levels in the past decade, while corn sales are the second highest behind 2007. Both of these figures - soybeans in particular - were likely aided by a large amount of outstanding sales at the end of 2015-16, assuming that they rolled over (reut.rs/2dLcWWP).

Also notable is the fact that corn and soybean shipments currently on the docket are well ahead of last year’s pace, a promising start to the 2016-17 export campaign. The key time for soybean exports will be October through January, while corn leaves U.S. ports all year long.

But as the season progresses, sales need to continue at a steady pace and the purchased grains need to be shipped out because if the year starts out slower, a late-year recovery may not materialize next time around.