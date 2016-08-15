A look at how USDA will form Friday's corn, soy yield: Braun

U.S. and Iowa state flags are seen next to a corn field in Grand Mound, Iowa, United States, in this August 16, 2015 file photo.

(Reuters) - The grain market is on the verge of receiving one of the year's most highly anticipated insights into U.S. crops.

At noon EDT on Friday, August 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s statistics agency will release its monthly crop production report. The report will contain the first official yield assessments of domestic corn and soybeans that are specifically tailored to this year’s conditions, both at the national and state level.

This yield forecast will help agriculture market participants to size up the potential production volume of corn and soybeans in the United States, the largest global producer of both crops.

Although the National Agricultural Statistics Service, or NASS, will not have released corn and soybean yield forecasts for the 2016-harvested crop prior to Friday, USDA balance sheets for the 2016/17 marketing year have been using a trend yield that incorporates data from the past 28 years.

This trend yield, which is set by USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board, is based on a weather adjusted trend model that assumes normal summer weather and no deviation from the typical planting pace. In other words, it does not take into account any external factors such as the weather that are specific to the current year.

On Friday, the market will see NASS’s first assessment of corn and soybean yields, which will reflect what has been physically observed in the fields as well as how weather has been impacting or is expected to impact the crops.

Based on how the season has progressed thus far, the expectations for Friday’s numbers are sizable. For the week ending Aug. 7, crop condition scores were at the highest level for soybeans and second-highest level for corn that have been seen during the same week in at least 20 years.

Analysts polled by Reuters last week predict that NASS will place corn and soybean yields at 170.6 and 47.5 bushels per acre, respectively. Both of these figures would top WAOB’s trend yields of 168 and 46.7 bushels per acre.

Although these assumptions for Friday’s report seem fair based on all available information, it is important to understand what goes into NASS’s forecasts because what is projected in August is not necessarily what will emerge as final in January.

NASS METHODOLOGY

During the last week of July and the first week of August, NASS conducts objective yield and farm operator surveys to determine expected corn and soybean yields as of Aug. 1. This data will be instrumental in NASS’s yield projections in its August crop production report.

For the farm operator survey, NASS contacts over 20,000 producers across the United States to ask questions surrounding probable yields. These same producers will be contacted throughout the course of the season to provide updates to their yield expectations.

The objective yield survey is what allows NASS to get a first-hand look at the actual corn and soybean fields. This survey is conducted in the major producing states that typically account for about 75 percent of overall U.S. production.

NASS officials contact growers in these areas for permission to randomly locate two sample plots for analysis in selected fields. The specific measurements that are taken depend on the crop, but counting the number of plants to help derive a plant population is a practice that is consistent across the board.

In both corn and soybean fields, surveyors are taking measurements that will not only help determine the number of ears and pods in each field, but also what their weight is likely to be. The surveyors will return to the same plots each month until the crop is harvested and weighed.

The data collected from both surveys is then compared with similar historical data as well as weather and crop progress patterns. All of this information combined is what ultimately forms NASS’s yield projections, and NASS will continue to conduct surveys through harvest and hone its yield forecast accordingly each month from September through November.

Although most corn ears in major production areas should be fully elongated by Aug. 1, some of the later planted or less mature fields may be difficult to assess depending on the stage. This is always the risk with field-based surveys early in the game, but NASS will be able to confirm initial observations on its follow up visits.

This is even more of a problem for soybeans. Aug. 1 is still a reproductively early time for soybeans in most major production states, as plants are still flowering and forming pods. Interestingly, NASS’s August corn yield projections deviate from final roughly 2 percent less than those for soybeans over the past 20 years.

TRACK RECORD

Although crop condition scores do not appear to be a major factor in NASS’s yield projections, the ratings seem to have been a pretty good indication of where the agency is likely to place corn yield in August.

Whenever more than 67 percent of the corn crop has been rated as good or excellent the week prior to the August report, NASS’s August yield has been higher than WAOB’s trend yield. This has happened seven times in the past 20 years (reut.rs/2bas1Qp).

The corn crop is currently rated as 74 percent good to excellent, just two points behind 2004. This is supportive of the 1.5 percent increase to corn yield that analysts are expecting to see on Friday.

But in the past 10 years, NASS had a tendency to overestimate corn yield in August as compared to final, which has happened seven times. The years in which corn yield increased from August to final were 2009, 2013, and record-yielding 2014 (reut.rs/2basX7f).

The early stage of soybeans and the difficulty of their estimation are likely reflected in the less correlative crop condition scores. Although the current soybean crop is rated as the best in at least 20 years, August yield for other highly-rated crops, including 2004 and 2009, came in below WAOB’s trend (reut.rs/2basaTX).

But if the past five years are any indication, final soybean yield, which will be established in January, is likely to be higher than Friday’s projection so long as the weather is cooperative over the next several weeks. Final yields have been on average over 4 percent higher than NASS’s initial estimate since 2011 (reut.rs/2batdTJ).

(Karen Braun is a Reuters market analyst. Views expressed are her own.)