FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indiana man dies trying rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 22, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Indiana man dies trying rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon

David Schwartz

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A 46-year-old Indiana man collapsed and died while trying to hike rim-to-rim with his two brothers at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, a park official said on Monday.

Michael Sperry, of Valparaiso, was pronounced dead at the scene about half a mile below Ribbon Falls on the popular North Kaibab Trail late on Friday afternoon, park spokeswoman Maureen Oltrogge said in a statement.

Sperry was on an extended day hike with his brothers when he collapsed and immediately lost consciousness as witnesses began efforts to resuscitate him, park officials said.

A park emergency medical technician and two other medics arrived by helicopter to continue the efforts to save his life, but they were unsuccessful, Oltrogge said.

The crimson-hued canyon is one the world’s most popular tourist attractions and is visited by more than 4.5 million people a year. This is the 13th fatality in the park this year resulting from natural or accidental causes.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.