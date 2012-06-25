FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama urges Greece to work closely with EU, IMF, ECB
June 25, 2012

Obama urges Greece to work closely with EU, IMF, ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with newly elected Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Monday and urged him to work closely with the European Union and other bodies as he pursues economic reforms, the White House said.

“The president welcomed Prime Minister Samaras’ commitment to address Greece’s economic situation and urged the prime minister to work closely with the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank in the implementation of Greece’s reform program,” it said in a statement.

Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler

