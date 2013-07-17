FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.'s Lew to visit Greece, discuss its reforms
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 17, 2013 / 4:49 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.'s Lew to visit Greece, discuss its reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a Senate Banking hearing on "The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress." on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will visit Greece on Sunday to discuss the euro zone country’s economic reforms and Europe’s policies to support recovery, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Lew will visit Athens after attending the Group of 20 gathering of finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow this weekend. Greece’s debt crisis has roiled the euro zone and raised doubts about the currency bloc’s future.

Greece’s international lenders last week approved another chunk of bailout aid to the country but said Athens must keep its promises on public sector reforms to get the cash.

Lew’s visit to Athens, where he will meet with the prime minister and finance minister, comes before Prime Minister Antonis Samaras meets with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on August 8.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.