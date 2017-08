NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac opened higher on Wednesday, reaching their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration will take up reform of the two mortgage finance agencies in the latter half of 2017.

Fannie Mae's stock price was up over 3 percent at $2.94 a share, while Freddie Mac shares were 3 percent higher at $2.77.