7 months ago
White House: Will not rule out more Guantanamo releases this week
January 17, 2017 / 7:09 PM / 7 months ago

White House: Will not rule out more Guantanamo releases this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday declined to rule out the possibility of additional prisoners being transferred from the U.S. naval facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, before President Barack Obama leaves office on Friday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he could not rule out such a move while speaking to reporters at a daily news briefing, one day after Oman announced that it had taken in 10 prisoners released from the facility.

Reporting by Eric Walsh and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
