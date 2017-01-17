White House: Will not rule out more Guantanamo releases this week

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday declined to rule out the possibility of additional prisoners being transferred from the U.S. naval facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, before President Barack Obama leaves office on Friday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he could not rule out such a move while speaking to reporters at a daily news briefing, one day after Oman announced that it had taken in 10 prisoners released from the facility.