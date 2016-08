WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama is still committed to closing the U.S. prison for terrorism suspects at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and his administration expects to complete the task, White House said on Thursday.

"We're going to do our best to try to get this closed and it's our expectation that that's what we'll do," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

