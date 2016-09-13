FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama would veto House bill to block funding of Guantanamo transfers: White House
September 13, 2016

Obama would veto House bill to block funding of Guantanamo transfers: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with the congressional leadership at the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington U.S., September 12, 2016.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama's advisers would recommend he veto a bill in the House of Representatives that prohibits use of funds to transfer individuals detained at the Guantanamo Bay military prison to the United States or any foreign country, the White House said on Tuesday.

The bill was introduced in the House and is making its way through Congress. It faces a tough battle in the Senate. Operation of the prison "weakens our national security by draining resources, damaging our relationships with key allies and partners, and emboldening violent extremists," the White House said in a release. 

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
