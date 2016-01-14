FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. defense chief confirms 10 Yemenis transferred from Guantanamo
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. defense chief confirms 10 Yemenis transferred from Guantanamo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Ten Yemeni men held at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. military prison were sent to Oman, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter confirmed on Thursday, saying the transfer only happened after a thorough review by himself and other top U.S. officials.

“Just last night, after a deliberate and careful review, we completed the transfer of 10 Yemenis - roughly 10 percent, that is, of the total remaining Gitmo population – to the government of Oman,” Carter said. “That brings the population to 93.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
