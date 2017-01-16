FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman says receives 10 detainees released from Guantanamo
January 16, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 7 months ago

Oman says receives 10 detainees released from Guantanamo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman announced on Monday that it had taken in 10 prisoners released by the United States from its Guantanamo Bay military prison, part of a push by outgoing President Barack Obama to shrink the inmate population before leaving office.

"To meet a request by the U.S. government to assist in settling the issue of the detainees at Guantanamo, out of consideration of their humanitarian situation, 10 people released from that prison arrived in the Sultanate of Oman for a temporary residency," a foreign ministry statement said.

Reporting by Celine Aswad and Noah Browning; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

