Pentagon says Guantanamo detainee transferred to Mauritania

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has transferred Ahmed Ould Abdel Aziz, a detainee at the Guantanamo Bay prison, to Mauritania, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

It said in a statement a review board that examined security issues and other factors unanimously approved Aziz’s release from the prison where the United States detains terrorism suspects from around the world.

“The United States is grateful to the Government of Mauritania for its willingness to support ongoing U.S. efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility,” the statement said.

It said the United States coordinated with Mauritania to ensure the transfer ”took place consistent with appropriate

security and humane treatment measures.”

The statement did not give details about where and when Aziz was captured and what he was accused of. It said 113 detainees remain at the prison at the U.S. naval base in Cuba set up after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.