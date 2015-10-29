FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon says Guantanamo detainee transferred to Mauritania
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 29, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Pentagon says Guantanamo detainee transferred to Mauritania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has transferred Ahmed Ould Abdel Aziz, a detainee at the Guantanamo Bay prison, to Mauritania, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

It said in a statement a review board that examined security issues and other factors unanimously approved Aziz’s release from the prison where the United States detains terrorism suspects from around the world.

“The United States is grateful to the Government of Mauritania for its willingness to support ongoing U.S. efforts to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility,” the statement said.

It said the United States coordinated with Mauritania to ensure the transfer ”took place consistent with appropriate

security and humane treatment measures.”

The statement did not give details about where and when Aziz was captured and what he was accused of. It said 113 detainees remain at the prison at the U.S. naval base in Cuba set up after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.