Saudi man repatriated from Guantanamo prison: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Saudi man has been repatriated from the Guantanamo Bay military prison to Saudi Arabia, leaving 103 detainees at the facility, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday.

Muhammed Abd Al Rahman Awn Al-Shamrani was transferred to Guantanamo Bay in early 2002 after being arrested by Pakistani officials in Pakistan in late 2001, Defense Department documents showed.

The transfer is part of U.S. President Barack Obama’s ongoing effort to close the U.S. naval prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.