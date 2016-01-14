U.S. confirms transfer of 10 Yemeni prisoners from Guantanamo to Oman

MIAMI (Reuters) - Ten Yemeni prisoners held at the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo have been transferred to Oman, a U.S. official said on Thursday, bringing the inmate population below the symbolically important milestone of 100 as President Barack Obama seeks to close the facility.

Oman’s state news agency had earlier cited an official of the Gulf monarchy saying the Yemenis had arrived and would remain there for humanitarian reasons until conditions in Yemen, which is gripped by civil war, would allow them to eventually be sent home.

The latest prisoner transfer reduces Guantanamo’s inmate population to 93, the lowest level since Obama took office in 2009 promising to shut the internationally condemned prison.