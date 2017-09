In this photo reviewed by a U.S. Department of Defense official, a Guantanamo detainee holds onto a fence inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense said on Wednesday that two detainees at the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, military prison had been transferred to Ghana.

It said in a statement that 105 detainees remained at Guantanamo Bay.