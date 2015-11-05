FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House urges Congress to stop blocking Guantanamo closure
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 5, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

White House urges Congress to stop blocking Guantanamo closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress should remove obstacles it has imposed to closing the Guantanamo Bay prison, the White House said on Thursday, even as the House of Representatives’ top Republican voiced support for keeping prisoners at the military facility in Cuba.

Earlier on Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan said prisoners at the facility should remain there even as the White House has said it could consider executive action.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing that Ryan’s comments run counter to the views of many other Republicans in Congress as well as the Obama administration, but gave not new timing about a forthcoming report on the prison where the United States holds terrorism suspects from around the world.

Reporting by Julia Edwards and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.