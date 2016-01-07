FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says won't rule out Guantanamo transfers in the near term
January 7, 2016

White House says won't rule out Guantanamo transfers in the near term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

In this photo, reviewed by a U.S. Department of Defense official, a Guantanamo detainee's feet are shackled to the floor as he attends a "Life Skills" class inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday he wouldn’t rule out more transfers of inmates in the near term from the U.S. naval prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Earnest told a news briefing that there were 105 detainees remaining at the prison, including 46 who have been approved for transfers. The administration needs to find countries willing to take the 46 who have been cleared.

The news follows a Pentagon announcement Thursday that two Yemeni detainees had been transferred to Ghana.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
