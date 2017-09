No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the U.S. Defense Department is still doing “legwork” on developing a plan to close the military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The White House has said Defense Department personnel are touring facilities within the United States where the prisoners might be transferred.