White House: Guantanamo transfer 'significant milestone'

In this photo, reviewed by a U.S. Department of Defense official, a Guantanamo detainee's feet are shackled to the floor as he attends a "Life Skills" class inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it had reached a “significant milestone” in reducing the number of detainees in the military prison at Guantanamo Bay to 93, down from 242 when President Barack Obama first took office.

“This is a significant milestone on the road to closing the facility,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters aboard Air Force One as Obama traveled from Louisiana.

Another 34 detainees have been approved by a review board for transfer. “We just need to find the right place and the right conditions,” Earnest said.

“We’ll continue to work diligently to reduce the prison population through safe and responsible detainee transfers to close the detention facility,” he said, noting that the administration would present a plan to Congress and the public for closing the prison.