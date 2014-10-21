FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. seeks more Trinity guardrail tests after jury verdict
#U.S.
October 21, 2014

U.S. seeks more Trinity guardrail tests after jury verdict

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday asked Trinity Industries Inc to conduct additional crash testing of a highway guardrail system that had been the subject of a fraud verdict by a federal jury a day earlier.

In a letter to Trinity, the Federal Highway Administration said it may suspend or revoke eligibility of federal funding for the ET-Plus system if Trinity does not submit a crash testing plan by Oct. 31.

On Monday, a jury in Marshall, Texas, found that Trinity defrauded the government in its sale of ET-Plus to U.S. states, which in turn got federal reimbursements.

Trinity had been found liable after a whistleblower claimed it had failed to disclose a design change made several years ago, and which could result in drivers being injured rather than protected. Jurors awarded $175 million, which under the federal False Claims Act would be tripled to $525 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
