FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says told Gulf leaders U.S. would stand with them against attacks
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 14, 2015 / 9:29 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says told Gulf leaders U.S. would stand with them against attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMP DAVID, Md. (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he assured leaders of Gulf nations that the United States would stand by them against outside attacks, and he said they had “candid” talks about Iran, Islamic State militants and other issues.

“I was very explicit that the United States will stand by our (Gulf Cooperation Council) partners against external attacks,” said Obama, who hosted the leaders at the Camp David presidential retreat. He said he committed to holding a follow-up summit next year.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.