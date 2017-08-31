FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait emir announces state visit to Washington, talks with Trump
#World News
August 31, 2017 / 2:44 PM / in 2 months

Kuwait emir announces state visit to Washington, talks with Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

RIYADH (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ruler will travel to Washington on Friday and hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, the state news agency KUNA announced on Thursday.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah will meet Trump on Sept. 7, according to the KUNA statement.

The announcement comes a day after Trump spoke with Saudi King Salman and urged an end to a months-long diplomatic dispute with Qatar.

Sheikh Sabah has led mediation efforts to resolve the row, which began in early June when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut political and trade ties with Qatar.

The four countries say Doha supports regional foe Iran and Islamists, charges Qatar’s leaders deny.

Reporting by Katie Paul, editing by Larry King

