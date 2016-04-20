FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss Yemen, Libya conflicts
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 20, 2016 / 7:28 PM / a year ago

Obama, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss Yemen, Libya conflicts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport for a summit meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

RIYADH (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan discussed a series of regional conflicts in the Middle East in a private meeting ahead of a summit with Gulf leaders on Thursday, the White House said.

Obama and the Crown Prince agreed on the need for a political settlement for the Yemen conflict, and the need to rally international support for Libya’s nascent government and to head off the “actions of potential spoilers” there, the White House said.

(The story corrects headline to show it was Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, not UAE)

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.