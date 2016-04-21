FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: Gulf countries must work together, despite differences
April 21, 2016 / 2:17 PM / a year ago

Obama: Gulf countries must work together, despite differences

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks following his participation in the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday said Gulf countries in the Middle East must be able to work together despite their differences, whether that is dealing with Iran or maintaining a stable, unified government within a country, such as in Iraq.

“The prosperity and stability of the region depends on countries treating all their citizens fairly and that sectarianism is an enemy of peace and prosperity,” Obama told reporters following the U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit. “If people are seeing themselves not as a citizen of a country but as a member of as a particular branch of Islam, that is a recipe for countries falling apart.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton in Riyadh; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Will Dunham in Washington

