Obama, Saudi king discuss U.S.-Saudi ties, conflicts: White House
#World News
April 20, 2016 / 8:28 PM / a year ago

Obama, Saudi king discuss U.S.-Saudi ties, conflicts: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Saudi King Salman at Erga Palace upon his arrival for a summit meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discussed the ties between their nations during a two-hour long meeting on Wednesday, a conversation that touched on conflicts around the Middle East and U.S. concerns about human rights in the kingdom.

“The two leaders reaffirmed the historic friendship and deep strategic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia,” the White House said in a statement, noting the leaders discussed Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, among other issues.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Dominic Evans

