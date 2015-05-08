FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Saudi King Salman to meet at White House before summit next week
May 8, 2015 / 8:08 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Saudi King Salman to meet at White House before summit next week

U.S. President Barack Obama puts on his coat before boarding Air Force One to depart for travel to South Dakota from the Oregon Air National Guard Base in Portland, Oregon May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet on Wednesday with Saudi King Salman at the White House ahead of a wider summit with leaders of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, a White House spokesman said on Friday.

Obama and King Salman will “build on their close consultations on a wide range of regional and bilateral issues,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling with Obama on Air Force One.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Will Dunham

