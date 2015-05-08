Obama, Saudi King Salman to meet at White House before summit next week

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet on Wednesday with Saudi King Salman at the White House ahead of a wider summit with leaders of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, a White House spokesman said on Friday.
Obama and King Salman will “build on their close consultations on a wide range of regional and bilateral issues,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling with Obama on Air Force One.
