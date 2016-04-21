FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: U.S., Gulf partners to address regional conflicts, economic issues including oil
#World News
April 21, 2016 / 1:22 PM / a year ago

Obama: U.S., Gulf partners to address regional conflicts, economic issues including oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama takes part in a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 21, 2016.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

RIYADH (Reuters) - The United States and its Gulf partners pledged to continue working together to fight Islamic State and de-escalate other regional conflicts, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday, adding that concerns remain over Iran and economic issues including oil.

“The United States and the GCC will launch a new high-level economic dialogue with a focus on adjusting to lower oil prices, increasing our economic ties and supporting GCC reforms as they work to provide jobs and opportunities to their young people and all of their citizens,” Obama said in remarks following the U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton in Riyadh; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Will Dunham in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Writing by Megan Cassella

