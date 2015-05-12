Obama to meet with Saudi crown prince, deputy in Oval Office on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on Wednesday, ahead of a summit with other Gulf Arab leaders, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama had planned to hold a separate meeting with Saudi King Salman, which the White House announced on Friday. The king instead decided to send his deputies to the summit, which begins Wednesday evening with dinner at the White House and continues on Thursday at the presidential retreat at Camp David.