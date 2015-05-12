FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet with Saudi crown prince, deputy in Oval Office on Wednesday
#World News
May 12, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to meet with Saudi crown prince, deputy in Oval Office on Wednesday

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (L) arrives with his uncle King Salman (R) to greet U.S. President Barack Obama at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on Wednesday, ahead of a summit with other Gulf Arab leaders, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama had planned to hold a separate meeting with Saudi King Salman, which the White House announced on Friday. The king instead decided to send his deputies to the summit, which begins Wednesday evening with dinner at the White House and continues on Thursday at the presidential retreat at Camp David.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

