U.S., Gulf nations agree Iran nuclear deal is in their security interests

CAMP DAVID, Md. (Reuters) - The United States and its Gulf nation allies agree that a nuclear deal with Iran is in their security interests, U.S. President Barack Obama and officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council member states said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The countries will work together to counter Iran’s “destabilizing activities” in the region, they said in the statement, which was released after a summit at the presidential retreat Camp David.
Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech