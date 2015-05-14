FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Gulf nations agree Iran nuclear deal is in their security interests
May 14, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Gulf nations agree Iran nuclear deal is in their security interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMP DAVID, Md. (Reuters) - The United States and its Gulf nation allies agree that a nuclear deal with Iran is in their security interests, U.S. President Barack Obama and officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council member states said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The countries will work together to counter Iran’s “destabilizing activities” in the region, they said in the statement, which was released after a summit at the presidential retreat Camp David.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech

