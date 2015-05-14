FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Obama, Gulf leaders to discuss Syria on Thursday
May 14, 2015 / 6:04 PM / 2 years ago

White House says Obama, Gulf leaders to discuss Syria on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMP DAVID, Md. (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Gulf leaders were to discuss strategies for Syria on Thursday, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters at a briefing.

The White House is open to evaluating the option of a no-fly zone to help with the Syrian conflict, Rhodes said, although he said the measure is not seen as a viable way to address fighting in urban areas.

The White House has not independently verified new reports of chemical weapons use in Syria, Rhodes said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason, Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

