White House says Obama, Gulf leaders to discuss Syria on Thursday

CAMP DAVID, Md. (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Gulf leaders were to discuss strategies for Syria on Thursday, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters at a briefing.

The White House is open to evaluating the option of a no-fly zone to help with the Syrian conflict, Rhodes said, although he said the measure is not seen as a viable way to address fighting in urban areas.

The White House has not independently verified new reports of chemical weapons use in Syria, Rhodes said.